Judith Margaret Franks

Madison / Mineral Point – Judith M. Franks, age 72, of Madison passed away peacefully on Friday, January 8, 2021 at UW Hospital in Madison.

She was born in Dodgeville on April 27, 1948 the daughter of John and Ruth (Polkinghorn) Toay. She attended the Seven Oaks Country School and later graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1966. She worked at Pendarvis in Mineral Point and St Joseph Hospital in Dodgeville. She later moved to Madison and worked at Oakwood Lutheran Home, Oak Park Place and for various Pharmacies until retiring and then worked with her husband in the cleaning business. Judy and Ralph also coached T-Ball for West Madison Special Olympics for four years.

She married Ralph Franks on June 16, 1979 at Olbrich Gardens in Madison. She was active at her church, Bethany United Methodist Church in Madison, where she was a member of the Susanna Circle, helped with the landscaping and was on various committees. Judy loved the music of the Statler Brothers and she had a great interest in local history and many murder mysteries, including discussions on the lizzieandrewborden.com website forum.

Judy is survived by her husband of 41 years Ralph of Madison; her siblings Spencer Toay, her twin Jerry Toay and Mary (Alan) Martin all of Mineral Point; several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her son Shawn on September 19, 2018 and her parents.

A Celebration of Judy’s Life will be held at a later date with burial of cremains at the Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point.

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association or the Bethany United Methodist Church. Memorials may also be mailed to the Gorgen Funeral Home c/o Judy.

