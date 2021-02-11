Judith M. Rubiel-Perez

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON – Judith M. Rubiel-Perez, age 80, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Meriter Hospital.

She was born on Dec. 4, 1940, in Madison, the daughter of Elliott and Cora (Grundlee) Olman. Judith graduated from East High School in Madison and Morraine Park Technical College.

Judith enjoyed volunteering in community outreach programs including RSVP and St. Vincent de Paul. She loved her role as a foster grandparent for RSVP and was very proud to receive the Presidential Recognition Award for the many hours she spent working with children. Judith enjoyed reading, thrift shopping, watching British comedies and putting puzzles together with her sister, Marlene. She held her family very close to her and treasured all of her family time. Judy’s primary concern was making sure everyone had everything that they needed. She always put everyone else before herself and was happy to do so. She will be greatly missed by all of her family, friends, and every child that she raised as her own.

Judith is survived by her two sons, Scott E. (Dawn) Olman and William Bryce Dale; granddaughter, Jennifer Dale; three grandsons, Bryce J. (Natasha) Dale, Jeff S. Dale and Anthony J. Dale; great-granddaughter, Rozlyn Dale; great-grandson, Linkoln Dale; sister, Marlene Gray; brother, Donald Olman; and loyal feline companion, Mojo Dale.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Barbara.

Memorials may be made to The Judy Rubiel-Perez Family, c/o Gunderson Funeral Home, 5203 Monona Dr. Madison, WI 53716.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.