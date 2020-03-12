Judith M. Eichelkraut

OREGON-Judith M. Eichelkraut, age 78, of Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare surrounded by her family.

She was born on Jan. 22, 1942, in Dodgeville, the daughter of Elmer and Marie (Butteris) Widish. Judi graduated from New Glarus High School in 1960. She married Barry Eichelkraut on Feb. 25 , 1961.

Judi’s love of music brought her and her children to Oregon in 1968, making Oregon her forever home.

She was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Oregon as well as, a participant in the Wagon Wheels Band and the Ramblin Four. Judi enjoyed camping, gardening and local auto racing. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Judi is survived by brother, Charles (Gloria) Widish; children, Boyd (Diane) Eichelkraut, Brenda Eichelkraut and Deb (Chuck) Egli; five grandchildren, Amber (Dustin) Andrews, Brianne (Kyle) Smith, Bailey Hustad, Jordan (Shalene) Egli and Dalton (Claudia) Egli; six great-grandchildren, Sophie Andrews, Riley Smith, Levi Martin, Colin Martin, Dezmond Hustad and Lukas Andrews; and special nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; former spouse; and great-niece, Kasey Baley.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 11 a.m., on Saturday March 14, 2020. Burial will follow at Prairie Mound Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare.

