Judith Lucille Lerdahl

MADISON – Judith Lucille (Romstad) Lerdahl met Jesus face to face on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at St. Mary’s Care Center in Madison. She was born on Oct. 27, 1934, in Black River Falls, to Arvid and Lucille Romstad.

Judy was part of a big, wonderful and caring family. She was an outgoing, friendly person with a great sense of humor. Everyone who knew her loved her. She brought joy to her family and caregivers over the years.

Judy is survived by her children, Greg (Laurie), Jeff (Sara) and Kathy (Kevin) Holan; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Alice (Mike) Pauls, Karl (Connie) Romstad and David Romstad; and many nieces and nephews. Her brother, Charles; sisters-in-law, Judith and Martha; and former husband, David Lerdahl preceded her in death.

She leaves us with many great memories, for which we are forever grateful.

Family will gather at a later date to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated in her memory to St. Mary’s Care Center or Alzheimer’s research.

Our deepest gratitude is extended to the best staff in the world at St. Mary’s Care Center. You all have been a HUGE blessing to Mom, our Dad in 2017 and to us, her children.

