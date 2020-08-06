Judith K. Fletcher

Site staff by Site staff

Judith K. Fletcher, 78, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Judith was born on August 3, 1941 in Kronenwetter, WI, daughter of the late Fay and Gralda (Luedtke) Fletcher.

She is survived by her children, Amy Tomkiewicz and Stephanie Wudtke (Tomkiewicz) both of Fort Atkinson and grandchildren, Nathaniel Tomkiewicz and Gabriel and Jennacee Wudtke.

Following her wishes no service will be held.

The Dunlalp Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com