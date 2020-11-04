Judith “Judy” (Eide) Brandt

Site staff by Site staff

Judith “Judy” (Eide) Brandt passed away on October 25, 2020.

She was born August 20, 1943 to Ardie and Mabel (Finby) Eide. She grew up on the Finby Farm in Cambridge and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1961. Music being an integral part of her life from a young age, Judy attended St. Olaf College, graduating with degrees in vocal and instrumental music.

Judy married Kenny Brandt and had 3 children, Sara, Matthew, and Bethany. She remained home with her young children until returning to the classroom in Fort Atkinson and ultimately at Deerfield Schools. Judy directed musicals and choirs throughout her career and excelled as a caring and exuberant supporter of her students.

Upon Judy’s retirement in 2002, she established both the Cambridge-Deerfield Players Theater and the Cambridge-Deerfield Men’s and Women’s Choirs, sharing her love of music with the community for more than 15 years. She also directed the Men of Blackhawk for over 10 years and was the Music Director, Organist, and Sanctuary Choir Director at Grace Lutheran Church in Cambridge.

Through the gift of music, Judy touched the lives of many in the Cambridge and Deerfield communities by developing confidence and passion for music. Everyone had a home in Judy’s choirs, shows, classrooms, and in her heart.

Judy’s deepest love was her family. She was generous beyond words and would do anything for her children and grandchildren. Surviving and celebrating her life are Sara and Bill Cerar, and their son, Liam; Matthew and Kristin Brandt, and their daughters, Caroline, Laura, Julia, and Mary Katherine; Bethany and Michael Piechowski, and their sons, Noah and Calvin. She is further survived by her brother, Richard (wife, Cheryl) Eide; sister-in-law, Mary Christensen, and Goddaughter, Kristine (husband, Wesley) Hinkley.

Preceding her in death were her parents, aunts and uncles, and grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been opened at Bank of Deerfield with the purpose of creating music opportunities for area communities. Contributions may be sent to Bank of Deerfield, 15 S. Main Street, Deerfield, WI 53531.

A heartfelt thank you to Drs. H. Steven Block, Lynda Siewert and Robert Frye for their exceptional medical care and to Jo Matheson, Shannon Wilson-Sime, and many special friends who have offered their love and support.

There will be a Celebration of Life in 2021 for all to attend. Information to follow.

The Nitardy Funeral Home, Cambridge, WI assisted the family. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.