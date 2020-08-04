Judith “Judy” Brockmiller

MADISON – Judith “Judy” Brockmiller passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Madison.

She was born on Feb. 10, 1933, the youngest child of Vernon and Janice (Morrison) Helmke. Judy spent most of her life in Madison, graduating in 1951 from East High School, where she met her partner for life, Keith Brockmiller. They were married on Oct. 10, 1953, as one of the first weddings performed in the new Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Keith left two weeks later with the U.S. Army for Korea, where he served for two years.

Judy enjoyed crafts, especially knitting, and the Green Bay Packers. She was an avid reader. For 38 years she worked for the State of Wisconsin, most recently with the former Division of Health in the Department of Health and Social Services, from which she retired on Jan. 2, 1992. She and Keith bought property in Florida in 1987 and moved there, making their home in Bradenton, Fla.

Judy is survived by her dear husband of 68 years, Keith; her wonderful family which includes her children, Debra (Chris) Bratz, Kristy (Dan) Pecosky, Darin (Tina) Brockmiller and Vicki (David) Kinney; grandchildren, Kadi (Alfredo Padilla) Bratz, Alan (Tracy) Bratz, Renee (John) Hinner, Joseph (Brenna) Pecosky, Ricky (Courtney) Brockmiller, Kiris (Todd) Dorr, Jessa (Brian Erickson) Brockmiller, Taralee and Skylar Brockmiller and Kyle (Jessica) Kinney; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia (Don) Johnson; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and special friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Rodney (Lorraine) Helmke; and nephew, David Johnson.

It is Judy’s wish that her immediate family gather together with the rest of her family and friends at a later date for a celebration of life.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or Alzheimer’s Association.

