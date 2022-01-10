Judith (Judy) A. Doescher

by Obituaries

Madison – Judith (Judy) A. Doescher, age 75 of Madison, WI passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 6, 2022 surrounded by her family.

She was born on July 31, 1946, the daughter of Bill and Ruby Kitsemble. Judy met the love of her life Randy Doescher on New Years eve 1964 at Club 18. On June 1, 1968 they were united in marriage at St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hollandale, WI. Randy and Judy celebrated their marriage with a wedding dance at Club 18.

Judy graduated from Hollandale High School with the class of 1964 after graduation Judy worked in Madison at Crescent Electric until her marriage.

Randy and Judy farmed in Blanchardville, WI for many years where she also raised poodle

puppies and relocated to Mineral Point in 2008 to retire.

Judy’s heart was always on display. Her dedication to her family especially her children and beloved pet Trudy will be forever cherished. Judy was a house plant enthusiast and enjoyed visiting the local green houses to discover a unique plant. Judy loved her Orchids, there was never a time when you would not find beautiful Orchid in her home. Judy loved classic rock and shared this passion with her son Tom. Her favorite band was Aerosmith. She always cherished her friendship with sister-in-law Peggy.

Judy is survived by her three children Todd Doescher of Madison, Tom (Vanessa) Doescher of Verona and Randal (Melissa) Doescher of Mineral Point; her sister Joyce (Greg) Foster of Ridgeway; two brothers James (Barbara) Kitsemble of De Pere, Jeff (Cheryl) Kitsemble of Mazomanie; her mother-in-law Esther Zander; her brothers-in-law Ronald (Peggy) Doescher, Roger (Pat) Doescher, Dennis (Rhonda) Doescher, Duane Doescher, Russell Peterson, her sisters-in-law Rosemary Doescher, Mary Zitka, Pat Foss, Barbara Luethold; along with many nieces and nephews.

Judy was preceded in death by her husband Randy Doescher, her sister Janice Kitsemble, her nephew Douglas Foster, her parents Bill and Ruby Kitsemble, her father-in-law Wilbur Doescher, her brothers-in-law Donald Doescher, Robert Zitka, Donald Foss, her sisters-in-law Bonnie Peterson, Joanne Doescher and her niece Kimberly Leuthold

Private Family Memorial service will be held at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville with burial in the St Bridget’s Cemetery, Ridgeway.

