Judith C. Cook

MONROE, Wis. — Judith (Judy) Caroline Cook, known and loved by all as “Granny,” passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on 18 October 2020 in Monroe, Wisconsin surrounded by family. A former resident of Silver City and Tyrone (1971-2015), Judy was married to Dr. Philip Cook (deceased), a professor of history at Western New Mexico University and raised a family of 7, Steve (deceased), Dave (Monroe, WI; wife Kathy Cook), Joe (Corrales, NM, Nella Sanchez-Cook), Caroline (Albuquerque, NM), Daniel (Silver City, NM LeaAnn Cook), Wanda (Silver City, NM), and Blade McGunn (aka Jason, Odessa, TX).

Judy was born on March 3, 1926 in Akron, Ohio to Marshall and Caroline (Foster) Martin. She graduated from Zion Benton Township Highschool, Zion, IL in 1943, where she met the love of her life, Phil. After their marriage on January 30, 1948, their happy feet carried them to Champaign Urbana, IL; Ft. Collins, CO; Bakersfield, CA; Boulder, CO; Las Vegas, NM; San Dimas and Glendora, CA; Fort Atkinson, WI; and eventually Silver City, NM.

Their home welcomed friend and stranger alike, from near and far. Together, they advocated throughout their lives for the Christian values of peace, justice, hope, forgiveness, and acceptance. Judy was among the first female deacons in the First Presbyterian church in Silver City, NM.

Granny loved travel (extended visits to 6 continents), Scrabble, interior decorating, shopping, the Green Bay Packers, ziplining, and winning at most any card game. In addition to her children, several foster kids, and numerous friends, Judy is survived by 20 phenomenal grandchildren and 39 beautiful great-grandchildren who give us the best hope for the future.

Internment is pending at Union Cemetery near Ft Atkinson, WI.

