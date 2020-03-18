Judith Ann Sadowsky

OREGON – Judith Ann Sadowsky, age 87, of Oregon, peacefully passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Nov. 9, 1932, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of Sidney and Sophie (Schulman) Traubitz. Judith graduated from UW-Madison in 1953. She married Nathan Sadowsky on Dec. 23, 1951, in New York.

Judith loved her work as a teacher at Wisconsin Heights High School prior to retiring. She was an avid reader who enjoyed using the Oregon Library. She loved quilting, giving her handiwork to foster children and to Project Linus, and working with stained glass. A member of the Oregon Area Progressives, she also loved playing Dominos at the Oregon Senior Center and playing Scrabble at the Firefly. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and the grandchildren she loved so much.

Judith is survived by her children, Beth Whittemore, Michael (Suzanne) Sadowsky, Robin (Arthur) Kurtz and Lynn (Larry) Seitzman; eight grandchildren, Jamie Kurtz (Tim Pearce), Alex Sadowsky, Jodi Kurtz, Blake Whittemore, Katie Sadowsky, Ben Seitzman, Shane Whittemore, and Natalie Seitzman; and her sister, Joan (Hy) Beers.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Nathan Sadowsky.

During this time of unprecedented health concerns and the fast-changing public health circumstances, services / a celebration of life for our mother, Judith, will be held at a later date to be announced. Please visit www.gundersonfh.com for updates as they are available.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oregon Food Pantry.

