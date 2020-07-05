Judith Ann Nelson

MADISON, Wis. – Judith “Judy” Ann Nelson, age 77, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Crossroads of Sun Prairie.

She was born on Nov. 9, 1942, in Madison, the daughter of La Vern and Helen (Gilbertson) Nelson.

Judy graduated from Madison East High School in 1961. She worked in accounts receivable throughout her life. Judy was a lifetime member of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Madison where she was very involved and especially loved singing in the choir. She was also a member of the Green Bay Shetland Sheepdog Club and Badger Kennel Club. She bred Shetland Sheepdogs (Sheltie) and enjoyed raising and showing them, many which were champions. Judy owned her own kennel and dog grooming service. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed watching old movies. Judy liked to sew and go camping in the great outdoors. She loved spending time with her family and was especially proud of her role as “grandma.”

Judy is survived by her daughter, Beth (Gene) Krinkey; sister, Suzanne (Charlie) Tsamardinos; grandchildren, Jace Billig, Kelsi Krinkey and Mateja Krinkey; nieces, Chana Steffes and Kimberley Rimsnider; nephews, Jeff Tsamardinos and Tony (Angela) Tsamardinos; great-nieces and nephews; cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

