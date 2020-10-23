Judith Ann “Judy” Jennings

MOUNT HOREB – Judith Ann “Judy” Jennings, age 73, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare, after a short battle with cancer.

She was born on Oct. 25, 1946, in Rockford, Ill., the daughter of Carl “Arne” Gustafson and Agnes (Fitzgerald) Gustafson. Judy married Michael Jennings on Oct. 8, 1966, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Madison, and they recently celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary.

Judy graduated from Madison West High School in 1964. She worked as a florist, making the most beautiful arrangements. Judy had a great love for flowers, antiques, gardens and her favorite season, summer. She enjoyed traveling and went on girls’ trips to Door County for over 20 years and on many trips up north to Echo Lake in Mercer. She was a caregiver to all, always placing others before herself. Judy’s family was the most important thing to her and her love will always be in their hearts.

Judy is survived by her husband, Michael Jennings; three daughters, Theresa (Dan) Hofstetter, Amy (Greg) Kellesvig and Melissa (Jim) Sirianni; two grandchildren, Andy Kellesvig and Leah Kellesvig; sister, Patty Edgren; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.

Judy was preceded in death by her mother, Agnes Gustafson; father, Carl “Arne” Gustafson; brother, Carl (Sharon) Gustafson; and brother-in-law, Rodger Edgren.

“I kissed my wonderful wife, Judy, goodbye at Agrace HospiceCare. I told her that I loved her, her daughters loved her, and she would see her mother, father and friends walking hand in hand with Jesus in paradise.”

A private graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Mount Horeb, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, with Father Chahm Gahng presiding. Friends and family who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may visit Judy’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Watch Webcast link.

A drive through visitation will be held at Gunderson Camacho Funeral & Cremation Care, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, where visitors will be able to greet the family from their vehicles. Due to COVID-19, please wear masks and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

