Judith Adams

Site staff by Site staff

Judith Adams, age 79, of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020 at Upland Hills Health Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.

Memorial services will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. Private family burial will be held at Eastside Cemetery, Dodgeville. Friends may call from 1:00 – 2:45 p.m. on Sunday at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Judith Adams Scholarship Fund and will be awarded to students at Dodgeville High School. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com. The family asks that masks be worn and social distancing respected when in attendance.

Judy was born and raised in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, the oldest child of Gerald and Delva Harris. She attended the Dodgeville Public School System, graduating from Dodgeville High School in 1959. During her years in high school, she was active in music, forensics, student council, 4-H. She was also the majorette for the marching band and editor of the school paper. She was voted Iowa County 4-H Queen in 1959 and also selected as a Badger Girls’ State Representative.

Judy graduated from UW-Platteville in 1963, majoring in biology and home economics. In 1969, she received her masters degree in guidance counseling from UW-Platteville. In 1961, Judy married her long-time sweetheart, Richard Adams. The couple was blessed with four children. Judy was a terrific wife and mother.

Judy’s educational career spanned over four states – Dubuque, Iowa – middle school counselor, Painesdale, Michigan – biology and home economics teacher, Elkhart, Indiana – middle school counselor, Potosi, Wisconsin – high school counselor, Dodgeville, Wisconsin – high school counselor. The last two positions spanning over 30 years. Judy touched the lives of thousands of students. She was an advocate for students that faced financial and emotional difficulties. Her attributes of patience, kindness and compassion will be remembered and missed.

Judy didn’t believe in wasting time. She will be remembered spending hours in her gardens, preparing delicious meals, working on sewing projects, and enjoying coffee with good friends. But Judy’s passion was her family. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She treasured her children and enjoyed each moment with them. Being an educator, Judy was interested in her grandchildren’s education. She would spend time in their classroom, hours at athletic events and concerts, and keeping them active outdoors. These times have given her children lasting memories.

She is lovingly remembered by her husband, Richard Adams; her four children, Elizabeth (William) Heinze, David Adams, Gregory (Teri) Adams, and Caroline (Bruce) Kroll, six grandsons, Adam Heinze, Cody (Erika) Heinze, Benjamin and Nicholas Kroll, Cole, and Dane Adams; plus great granddaughter, Hazel Heinze; sister, Ann (Rick) Covert; and brother, Allen (Carol) Harris. All of these she loved and deeply touched.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Alyce Dowling; brother, Gene Harris; brother-in-law, Dick Dowling.

A special thanks to the home health care workers that allowed Judy to stay in her home for many years. Also, the family would like to thank the nursing staff, Toni and Mary Sue, of Upland Hills for the tremendous love and care they showed Judy during the past two years, and Upland Hills Hospice for their excellent care.