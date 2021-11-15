Judith A. Pollock

MADISON – Judith Ann (Oldenburg) Pollock, age 82 of Madison, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

She was born in Madison on June 21, 1939, the daughter of Carl and Helen Oldenburg.

Judy graduated from Madison East High School in 1957 and married Ken Pollock, the love of her life on June 28, 1958 at Zion Lutheran Church in Madison.

Judy loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and was a mom to all. She was passionate about sewing, quilting for her family, friends, and church, and enjoyed reading and working on her daily crossword puzzles. Judy will be always remembered for her belief that there was nothing more important than family.

Judy is survived by her three sons, Mark (Kathy), Duane, Tim (Tami); her daughter, JoEllen (Dean) Kielhofer; six grandchildren, Kimberly, Kayla, Brittany, Cole, Ryan and Jason; and great-granddaughter, Alexis.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken, on June 2, 2019; her parents; and a sister, Gwen.

The family wishes to thank Lois Roth and Judy’s nephew, Jeff Hron, for all their help during this difficult time.

Funeral services for Judith will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at COMMON GRACE, 3565 Tulane Ave., Madison with Rev. Pat Siegler officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, Monona. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com.

