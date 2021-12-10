Judith A. “Judy” Kompsie

by Site staff

MADISON – Judith A. “Judy” Kompsie, 79, of Madison, Wis., passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Bessemer Township, Mich., to Frank and Evelyn Pachmayer.

Judy grew up in Ironwood, Mich., with her five siblings and many cousins. Being the oldest daughter, she had many responsibilities and worked alongside her mother to run a busy household. Judy graduated from Luther L. Wright High School in 1960. After graduation, she moved to Evanston, Ill., where she worked for Washington National Insurance. While at Washington National Insurance, she met the love of her life, John Kompsie. It was love at first sight and Judy and John were married on April 20, 1963.

Together, they set down roots in Madison, Wis., where they raised four children. Judy enjoyed being a homemaker, room mom and school volunteer. When her youngest was in school full time, Judy decided to go back into the workforce. She worked for Standard Oil, Cattell Construction, and Great American Chimney until she decided to retire along with her husband, John. Judy was a proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Family, along with heritage and traditions (especially the holidays) were everything to her and she helped her children and grandchildren develop deep roots as well. She was an incredible cook, avid crocheter, proud Yooper, seamstress, reader, shopper and bargain hunter extraordinaire. She loved bumming with her children and with her sister, Janice. Judy loved shopping and her visits to “the office,” where she also had many dear friends. Judy was gifted with connecting with people, no matter where she went. She was an energetic, loving, vibrant person; someone that you wanted to get to know and who was there with a helping hand if you needed it. Judy and John made as many of their grandchildren’s events as humanly possible–whether it was a sporting event, theater or music concert. Their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were their whole world.

Judy is preceded in death by her loving husband of almost 58 years, John, and her parents, Evelyn and Frank Pachmayer. Judy is survived by her children, Pam Winkler (Bob), Eugene (Kim Lonetree), Matthew (JeanAnne) and Jennifer Porter (Kerry); as well as her grandchildren, Sarah (Caleb), Zach, John, Mark, Max, Cal, Maija, Libby, Maleah and Mattie; her great-granddaughter, Coraline; as well as her step grandchildren, Kenny, Lena and Jalen. She is also survived by her five siblings, Karl, Allen, Janice, Frank and Jim and their spouses, whom she loved dearly. Judy is lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

A celebration of Judy’s life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Family and friends who wish to view Judy’s celebration of life may visit Judy’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast Link from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Interment will occur later this spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com or mailed to Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.