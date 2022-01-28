Judith A. Hause

JANESVILLE – Judith Ann Hause, 78, passed away peacefully at her home in Janesville, WI on January 26, 2022 after a short illness.

Judy was born on October 29, 1943 to Norman Sandley and Charlotte Thomas, she was one of six children. She married Lloyd Hause Sr. on March 5, 1993. Judy lived in Janesville her entire life. She worked at Energy Services of Rock County. Judy loved music, sports and helping her community. She loved her friends and family, especially her beloved YaYa sister, Charlene.

Judy is survived by her siblings: Charlene Churchill, Bill (Patti) Thomas and Carrie Ann (John) Cowan and her children: Kevin (Amy) Reilly, Erin Paschal, Lloyd (Shannon) Hause Jr and Lon (Jay) Hause. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren. She will be missed by her extended family and many friends.

Judy is predeceased by her infant son, Kurt Reilly; her husband, Lloyd Hause Sr; her parents; her brother, John Sandley; her sister, Barbara Sandley; her brother-in-law, Frank Churchill; her son-in-law, James Paschal and her grandson, Carlos Cruz.

Per Judy’s request, no formal services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com

The family would like to thank Mercy Hospital, Agrace Hospice and All Faiths Funeral Home, for their compassion and excellent services. A special thank you to her little sister, Carrie Ann, for the exceptional care and guidance.

