Judge will consider move to juvenile court for 15-year-old charged in murder of Fitchburg teen

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — A Dane County judge says there is enough evidence to try the 15-year-old boy charged in the murder of a Fitchburg teenager.

However, during a virtual hearing Thursday, the Wisconsin State Journal reports the judge granted Myjee Sanders’ lawyer more time to gather evidence that could support shifting the case from adult court to juvenile court.

Sanders is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for shooting and killing Shay Watson in his Fitchburg home in August.

