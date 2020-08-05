Judge unsure if virus requires changes to Wisconsin election

MADISON, Wis. — A federal judge questioned whether it would be right to order an easing of Wisconsin’s absentee voting regulations ahead of the November presidential election.

Democrats and allied groups filed a series of lawsuits ahead of the state’s April election demanding that Judge William Conley ease the state’s requirements for absentee voting and voter registration as the pandemic began.

The U.S. Supreme Court blocked those efforts before the April election, but the groups renewed their requests for the November election. Conley said during a hearing Wednesday that people have more information about the virus now and he’s not sure he should take such substantial steps.