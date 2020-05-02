Judge: Strip clubs should be eligible for emergency loans

MILWAUKEE — A judge says four Wisconsin strip clubs should be eligible to receive emergency loans offered by the federal government to offset losses due to the coronavirus.

U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman on Friday issued a preliminary injunction in favor of the owners of four Silk Exotic Gentleman’s Clubs in Milwaukee and Middleton. Their loan applications were rejected on the basis of the sexual nature of the businesses.

The Journal Sentinel reports the judge concluded the plaintiffs would likely succeed in arguing that their business, while sexual in nature, is not prurient and that the regulation violates First Amendment and due process rights.

Wisconsin health officials on Saturday confirmed 346 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 7,660.

