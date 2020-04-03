Judge rules Wisconsin clerks can’t release results from Tuesday’s election before April 13 absentee deadline

MADISON, Wis. — A federal judge has ordered Wisconsin officials to withhold reporting any results from Tuesday’s election until extended absentee balloting is complete April 13.

U.S. District Judge William Conley on Friday granted a request from the Wisconsin Elections Commission following his order a day earlier for extended absentee voting.

State leaders have been committed to keeping to Tuesday’s election date despite widespread concerns that voters and poll workers are endangered by the coronavirus.

Gov. Tony Evers and others have encouraged people to vote absentee. More than 1 million people have requested ballots, breaking all previous records.

