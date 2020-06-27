Judge rules migrant children in government family detention centers must be released due to coronavirus

CNN by CNN

The US government must release migrant children held in government family detention centers by mid-July due to the coronavirus pandemic, a federal judge ruled Friday.

The children must be released in the care of their parents if their parents are released by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. If that option is not available, ICE must release the children to “available suitable sponsors or other available COVID-free non-congregate settings” with the consent of their parents or guardians.

THE-CNN-WIRE™ & © 2020 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Comments

comments