Judge, Rowen post top times at chilly Madison Marathon

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – It took less than three hours to crown the winners of the 2021 Madison Marathon Sunday.

With snow in their eyes and victory on their minds, Maya Rowen and John Judge crossed the finish line after running 26.2 miles.

Judge, 24, of Verona posted the best time of the day at 2:24:14.44.

Rowen, 23, of Austin, Texas ran the fastest time amongst the women at 2:52:50.70.

UW Track and Field alumna Jenelle Deatherage finished second among the women, with a time of 2:52:55.02

Christian Leitner was the fastest man in the half marathon, while Elena Hayday ran the fastest 13.1 miles of the women. Both are from Minnesota.

Of course, for many marathoners placement is not what matters, but rather finishing strong.

That’s exactly what Cliff Reithel did.

At 73-years-young, the Madison native finished the race with a time of 4:02:30.96.

Two athletes also braved the elements for the wheelchair half marathon.

Kendra McMain of Madison finished with a time of 2:34:31.89 and Shawn Pompe, 63, of Milwaukee showed that age is only a number, finishing with a time of 3:12:47.35.

