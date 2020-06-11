Judge orders competency hearing for Madison man accused of killing neighbor

MADISON, Wis. — A Dane County judge has ordered a competency evaluation for a Madison man accused of killing his elderly neighbor over Memorial Day weekend.

Saynit Keokanya, 38, had a virtual preliminary hearing Thursday morning. He faces first-degree homicide charges in the death of 81-year-old Nang Yee Lee. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Lee died from blunt force trauma.

Police were called to an apartment building along the 1800 block of Northport Drive around 9 p.m. on May 22. Officers observed two people inside a vehicle parked near the building.

The passenger in that vehicle told officers that his brother, Saynit Keokanya, was schizophrenic and “acting very strange and out of control.” Court documents indicate the passenger told police his brother called him and said “I hurt someone, I think I killed him.”

Keokanya accused of everyone being “out to get him,” according to court documents. He told police he hurt someone when asked and also mentioned hurting his foot when he jumped off a balcony.

During an interview with police on May 22, Keokanya also said “I have to let it out,” and felt that something was attacking him and his brother.

The report said officers observed forced entry to the front door of Lee’s apartment.

Keokanya is expected to appear in court again in July.

