Judge orders $2 million bond for man accused in Columbia Co. home invasion, homicide

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

PORTAGE, Wis. — The man accused in an allegedly random home invasion and homicide will remain in Columbia Co. jail on a $2 million cash bond.

Jason Kijewski of West Allis is being charged with first degree intentional homicide and burglary related to a home invasion and shooting death in the Town of Leeds in rural Columbia County in September 2019.

Police say Keith Wolf was shot and killed when he went to investigate a sound he heard in his basement while armed with a pistol.

According to the criminal complaint filed Wednesday ahead of his first appearance in court, Kijewski allegedly told investigators he randomly picked a house to burglarize because he needed money. Kijewski said he shot someone who came down the stairs. He told investigators he had never met Wolf or even visited Columbia County before the night of the incident.

Prosecutors requested a high cash bond because of Kijewski’s lack of history in the county, considering him a flight risk. A public defender had requested a lower cash bail of $10,000, but the judge ruled in favor of the $2 million bond, calling the allegations a “random act of violence in the extreme” and citing concerns for public safety.

Kijewski is scheduled to be back in court on April 23rd.

