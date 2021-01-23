Judge modifies Rittenhouse’s bond agreement, bars him from drinking, associating with hate groups

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old charged killing two protesters in Kenosha, is now barred from drinking and associating with any hate groups under a new modification to his bond agreement.

On Jan. 13, Kenosha County prosecutors asked to modify Kyle Rittenhouse’s bond after he was spotted at a Racine County bar in early January. Rittenhouse is out on a $2 million cash bond.

In their request for new bond conditions, prosecutors said they have footage of Rittenhouse flashing a white power hand sign while at the pub. Prosecutors also alleged Rittenhouse was serenaded with “Proud of Your Boy,” the anthem of the Proud Boys, a known white supremacist group.

Online court records show Rittenhouse’s bond agreement has been amended to prohibit him from possessing or consuming alcoholic drinks and “knowingly have contact with any person or group of persons known to harm, threaten, harass or menace others on the basis of their race, beliefs on the subject of religion, color, national origin, or gender.”

CBS 58 reports that Rittenhouse’s defense attorney, Mark Richards, said Rittenhouse did not object to the bond modifications. Richards said Rittenhouse is not affiliated with white supremacy.

Rittenhouse’s next court date is scheduled for March 10.

