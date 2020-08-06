Judge finds probable cause to send women accused of attacking state senator to trial

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A judge determined Thursday that there is probable cause to send two women facing charges for allegedly attacking a state senator to trial.

State Sen. Tim Carpenter says he was trying to take a picture of downtown protesters when he was attacked back in June.

The two women, 26-year-old Samantha Hamer and 33-year-old Kerida O’Reilly are facing charges of party to a crime of substantial battery and robbery with use of force.

Via video call today, a detective with the Madison Police Department answered questions about what happened during the attack.

The next court date has not yet been set.

The judge ordered that Hamer and O’Reilly not be in the Capitol Square area except to meet with their attorneys.

