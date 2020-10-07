Judge extends injunction stopping Gov. Evers from releasing names of businesses with multiple COVID-19 cases

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha County judge has extended an injunction that blocks Gov. Tony Evers from releasing the names of businesses that have had at least two employees test positive for the coronavirus.

Court records show a hearing for a lawsuit filed by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce is scheduled for Nov. 30.

WMC filed a lawsuit last week asking for the courts to stop Evers from releasing the businesses’ names.

“This type of release has the potential to spread false and misleading information that will damage the brands of Wisconsin employers,” WMC President and CEO Kurt Bauer said in a statement last week. “Not only could this cause significant financial and reputational harm to businesses, it would reduce the effectiveness of contact tracing, reduce the confidence level workers have in their employers and actually increase the likelihood of spreading the virus.”

The court records do not specify how long the injunction has been extended for.

