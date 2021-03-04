Judge denies plea withdrawal effort in 2018 Wisconsin crash

Associated Press by Associated Press

iStock/junial

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A judge has rejected a request to withdraw no contest pleas by a man convicted of causing a western Wisconsin crash that killed three Girl Scouts and a mother in 2018.

Colten Treu was sentenced to 54 years in prison after entering the pleas to four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and one count of hit-and-run causing great bodily harm.

Treu’s new lawyer, Dennis Schertz, contends that Treu’s original attorneys “erroneously advised” him that he could still appeal his denied request for a change of venue, even after entering a plea.

A Chippewa County judge on Wednesday ruled there was no evidence of improper advice.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.