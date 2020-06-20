Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

WASHINGTON — A federal judge has ruled that former national security adviser John Bolton can move forward in publishing his tell-all book.

The Trump administration had tried to block the release because of concerns that classified information could be exposed.

The decision from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns.

But the judge also made clear his concerns that Bolton had “gambled with the national security of the United States” by opting out of a prepublication review process meant to prevent government officials from spilling classified secrets in memoirs they publish.

