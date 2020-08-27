Judge blocks rule that moves relief funds to private schools

Logan Rude by Logan Rude, Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — A federal judge in California has blocked a rule that Wisconsin and seven other states said would unlawfully allow too much pandemic relief aid to be diverted from K-12 public schools to private ones. Judge James Donato ruled late Wednesday. “This decision is a big win on the path to ensuring that our public schools receive all of the funding that Congress intended to provide to them for pandemic relief,” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement.

According to a news release, the money was meant for public schools in need during the coronavirus pandemic. More than $4 million was slated for Wisconsin public schools.

When the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act was passed, the legislation established that private schools were only eligible for aid under certain circumstances, according to a news release. The rule that was struck down would have required the inclusion of private schools, thus diminishing the resources available for public schools.

The decision temporarily halts the U.S. government from implementing the rule in eights states; Washington, D.C.; and school districts in New York City, Chicago, Cleveland and San Francisco.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS CONTRIBUTED TO THIS REPORT. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.