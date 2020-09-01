Juda man arrested after causing disturbance at home, later crashing into corn field

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

JEFFERSON, Wis. — Joseph T. Klessinger, 22, of Juda, was arrested Monday after a crash where his vehicle fled the scene of the crash.

According to a release, Green County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash at 5:42 p.m. on the N2200 block of Twin Grove Road in the town of Jefferson.



Officials said Klessinger was traveling northbound when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The car then collided with an embankment in the west ditch. The vehicle entered a corn field and caused damage to corn. After crashing in the corn field, the car entered the roadway and fled.

Klessinger was found and identified as the driver. Before the crash, Klessinger was involved in a disturbance at a home in the N2300 block of Jordan Street in Jefferson.



For his involvement in the crash, Klessinger was arrested on suspicion of operating while under the influence – first offense and was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to keep vehicle under control, failure to report a crash to law enforcement, non-registration of an auto and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

For his involvement in the disturbance, Klessinger was arrested on suspicion of endangering safety with a dangerous weapon (armed with a firearm while intoxicated) and disorderly conduct (domestic abuse related).

Klessinger was taken to the Green County Jail pending an initial court appearance or posting of bond.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.