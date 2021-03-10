Juanita J. Niles

Juanita J. Niles, age 75, passed away unexpectedly at Sauk Prairie Healthcare Hospital on Mar. 9, 2021.

She was born Nov. 21, 1945 to the late Kenneth and Vera (Granger) Stout. Juanita graduated from Wonewoc High School; class of 1964. She went on to earn her CNA from MATC and worked in nursing at several nursing homes in Reedsburg, Baraboo and worked in home patient care for almost 30 years. Juanita later went on to work at St. Vincent DePaul in Baraboo; something she greatly enjoyed because of her love for antiques. She loved antiquing, crafting, fishing, letter writing, making cards and spending time with family especially her grandchildren. She was united in marriage to Everett Niles on Feb. 5, 2005.

Juanita is survived by her husband, Everett; daughter, Julie (Christopher) Pendleton and their 6 children, Ashley Dunse, Dustin (Amanda) Dunse, Micha Dunse, Lacey Dunse, Sarinity and Nicholas Pendleton; two great grandchildren, Easton and Lettie Dunse. Everett’s children, Connie (LeRoy) Schell and their children, Cory (Kristina) Schell and their two daughters, Amelia and Natalie Schell and Kristen (Adam) Aaroen and their children, Logan and Alyssa Aaroen; Bryan (Jennifer) Niles and their sons, Adam (Hannah) and Jacob Niles; Angela (Jeremy) Weiss and their children, Kyler, Erin and Austin Weiss; siblings, Russell (Deborah) Stout, Barbara (Fred) Thompson, Frank (Mary) Stout, Darlene (Dale) Demanskie, and Jesse (Dee) Stout. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by an infant son, Eric.

Juanita’s family would like to express their gratitude to the Health Care Professionals at Sauk Prairie Hospital and ER and to Dr. Mary Campbell for their wonderful care of Juanita.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church, 309 Water St., Sauk City with Pastor Randy Hoffman officiating. Interment will follow in the Prairie du Sac Cemetery.

A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church and the evening before on Mar. 15, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City.

A memorial will be established in Juanita’s name.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com

