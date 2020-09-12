Juan F. Ruiz Sr.

FITCHBURG – Juan F. Ruiz Sr., father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away unexpectedly early on Saturday morning, Aug. 22, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wis. He was born March 8, 1946, in Cotulla, Texas.

Juan was fighting so hard to remain strong after overcoming tuberculosis. This disease made him very weak to the point of not being able to handle treatment of other pre-existing conditions he had. He was supposed to return home prior to the day he passed.

Juan gave the most sincere and honest advice and cared to the fullest. He was the sweetest old man you could possibly meet. His personality and humor could brighten anyone’s day up! We loved him for everything he was, even on his bad days, he still made everything alright.

He loved all his children and grandchildren. They looked up to him to the highest standard. He always made sure everyone was okay, that we had everything we ever needed.

Juan is survived by his children – daughters, Elizabeth Ruiz, Becky Ruiz, Betty Ruiz (Antonio Gomez), Elsa Ruiz, Rosemary Zuniga and Mary Jane Jimenez (Jesus Jimenez); and sons, Juan Ruiz Jr., Armando Ruiz, Steve Ruiz and Robert Ruiz; and many, MANY grandchildren! He is also survived by hIs sisters, Margarita Ruiz Martinez, Julia Ruiz and Maria Ruiz; and brothers, Frank Bernal and Fidel Ruiz. He was preceded in death by his parents, Delmiro Ruiz and Ygnacia de la Rosa Ruiz; and his wife, Alicia L. Ruiz.

He will be missed deeply by many as he was everyone’s “rock.”

A private family viewing was held on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral and Cremation Care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.