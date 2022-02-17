Juan Carlos “Charlie” Sanchez Rivas

Juan Carlos Sanchez Rivas, “Charlie” age 42 of Lake Delton, Wisconsin died unexpectedly Sunday, February 13, 2022 at his residence.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, February 18, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Osvaldo Briones celebrating. Visitation will be held at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of Mass at 6:30 p.m.

Charlie was born October 21, 1979 in Mexico, the son of Nazario and Rosa (Rivas Castellanos) Sanchez Garcia. He was married to Cintia Gonzalez Cruz. In the Wisconsin Dells area he was an auto mechanic and truly was enthusiastic about cars and trucks. He loved attending car shows and especially Automotion held in the Dells.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Cintia; daughters, Karla (Edgar) Sanchez, Claudia Sanchez and Rosa Sanchez; Godchild, Kitzhiaya; and one brother and two sisters.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

