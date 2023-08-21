Joyce Teresa (Elskamp) Koelker passed on August 19, 2023 at Orchard Manor in Lancaster. Joyce was born at home during a blizzard out on Dutch Hollow Road, Potosi, Wisconsin on November 10, 1930. She attended the Irish Ridge one room schoolhouse and Cassville High School, graduating in 1948. She worked helping take care of neighbors Mary and Charles Uppena’s children. Joyce often said that Mary Uppena was another mother to her. She and Joseph (Bud) Koelker were united in marriage on November 14, 1950 and lived in and around Cassville their entire lives. After being a stay at home mom, Joyce worked for Kruger’s Supper Club and Rapid Die and Molding. She was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. Joyce loved spending time with her family at Sunday dinners with the Minks, Leesers, Elskamps and Potters out on the Irish Ridge farm. She loved celebrating the holidays, especially Christmas and Easter. She loved dancing, playing cards - especially euchre, outings to the casino, taking bus trips to see Daniel O'donnell in concert, Sunday brunch at J&J’s Sandbar, movies on Hallmark and music shows on Country and Western TV, and feeding and watching her many birds, especially her cardinals.
Joyce is survived by her children: Gregory (Ellen) of Stoddard, Diane (Dan) Kirschbaum of Holmen, Delano (Sandy) of Cassville, and Carolyn (Jamie) Scholl of Cassville, eight grandchildren: Clay (Holly) Kirschbaum and Chet (Kim) Kirschbaum, Benjamin (Christine) Koelker and Mark (Jen) Koelker, Christopher (Laura) Koelker and Krystle (Dustin) Ambort, Kari (TJ) Neuhaus and Katie Jo Scholl and fourteen great grandchildren, two great-great-granchildren, a sister-in-law Louise Koelker, dear friends Patricia Leonard and Irene Bryhan and many cousins and nieces and nephews. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, her mother Mary and step father Charles Potter, a sister Darlene Potter, in-laws Wilma and Joseph Koelker, Sr, brothers-in-law Larry Koelker and Ike Koelker, and sister-in-law Delamae Davenport and brother-in-law Terry Davenport, a special cousin Helen Leeser and special friend Crane Schaal.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, August 25, 2023 at River Valley Communtiy Church, 1035 Jack Rd., Cassville, WI 53806. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be at the Cassville Cemetery. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made to the Joyce Koelker Memorial Fund, which will go to charities that Joyce held near to her heart. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Orchard Manor for their kindness and care the last few years.
