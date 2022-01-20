Joyce R. Isely

Joyce R. Isely age 81, of Monroe, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Pleasant View Nursing Home.

Joyce was born on October 6, 1940 in Monroe, the daughter of Ben and Gweneth (Digman) Kubly. Joyce graduated from Monroe High School in 1958 and married Frederick C. Isely. She worked for several years as a dental assistant at Ganshert and Brauchle Dental Office and later for Dr. Carter. In her younger years, Joyce enjoyed ceramics and spending outdoor time with her family camping and hunting.

She is survived by her husband, Fred Isely; two sons, Dean (Shelly) Isely and Marc (Sherri) Isely, all of Monroe; four grandchildren, Lauren (Eric) Ziegler, Alec Isely, Brooke Isely, Katelyn Isely; four brothers, David (Kim) Kubly of Texas, Richard (Mary) Kubly of Monroe, Keith (Shelly) Kubly of Monticello, Kevin (Marcia) Kubly of Alaska; and a sister, Janice Drye of Washington.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A visitation for Joyce Isely will be held at the NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Monroe, on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A service celebrating Joyce’s life will be held at a later date.

