Joyce M. Pruett

Joyce Mildred Pruett, age 94, passed away peacefully on Feb. 28, 2022, after a short illness.

She was born on Mar. 31, 1927, in Black Earth, WI to Elvin and Lillian (Baumgartner) Anderson. After graduating from Black Earth High School, she attended Harper Method Beauty College and was employed at Manchester’s Beauty Salon in Madison. Joyce married the true love of her life, James (Jim) L. Pruett, on July 10, 1946, shortly after he finished his service in the U. S. Navy. They settled in Mt. Vernon, IL and had two children, Doug and Barb. The family moved to Madison in 1959 where she resumed her career as a beautician. Later in life, she graduated from Madison Area Technical College (MATC) and spent most of her employment at MATC as an executive secretary. She enjoyed working with the school’s counselors and students. In 1985, they retired to Mountain Home, AR where Joyce pursued a new interest in art by studying and painting landscapes. In 1996, they moved to Sun City West, AZ to be near some of Jim’s family. Their loving marriage lasted 57 years until Jim’s death in 2004.

Joyce developed her artistic eye through interior decorating and painting. Her homes were beautifully decorated and fashionably current to design trends. She loved color and made her homes vibrant by adding artwork and accessories including her own paintings. She was always impeccably dressed for any occasion. She took great pride in her family and loved to learn of their experiences. Joyce cherished listening to the adventures and activities of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Joyce is survived by her children, Doug (Nancy) Pruett and Barb (Steve) Kopp; her grandchildren, Lisa and Josh (Victoria) Pruett, and Brian (Marie) Kopp; her great grandchildren Brody and Reilly Kopp. She was preceded in death by her grandson Adam Kopp; brothers Andrew, Harold and Leland; and sisters Dorothy Tupper and Gladys Ripley. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Amercan Lutheran Church in Sun City, AZ.

“Just one memory brings back all the beauty of the wonderful moments shared.”

