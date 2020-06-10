Joyce Lavon Gausmann

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON-Joyce Lavon Gausmann, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

She was born on Aug. 31, 1929, in Madison, the daughter of Clarence and Vera (Gowman) Liddicoat.

Joyce graduated from Madison East High School. She married Rollin Gausmann on November 14, 1948, in Hope Lutheran Church where both were members. She was a licensed foster parent for many years and loved caring for the children that filled her home. She enjoyed traveling and being outdoors, whether it be camping, gardening or watching the birds. She will be remembered for her adventurous spirit and sense of humor.

Joyce is survived by her four daughters, Gwen (David) Freiberg, Bev Schilz, Diane (Tom) Kemper and Candice Gausmann; and two sons, Steve (Patty) Gausmann and Ronald Gausmann. She is further survived and adored by 21 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; her special girl, Tiffany Pennell; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rollin Gausmann; son, Daniel Gausmann; and daughter, Audrey Gausmann.

Services will be planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Joyce’s name to Agrace HospiceCare or Hope Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420