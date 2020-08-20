Joyce L Smith

Joyce L. Smith, 92 of Mauston passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her home with her family at her side.

Joyce was born on December 15, 1927 in Mauston the daughter of Hubet and Helen Hauer. Joyce graduated from Mauston High School. She was united in marriage to Welton L. Smith on December 2, 1948 in Mauston. Joyce loved bowling and playing bingo.

Joyce is survived by her children Gayle, Gary, Bob, Diane, Sheri, Bill, 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Welton, her parents, a sister and grandsons Joeph and Joshua.

A private committal service was held at the Mauston Cemetery.