Joyce H. Runey

MADISON – Joyce Helen Runey, age 67, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Agrace HospiceCare Center in Fitchburg.

She was born in Madison on April 12, 1953, the daughter of Chester and Helen (Schlotthauer) Runey.

Joyce is survived by her brother, Lawrence Runey; a sister, Sandra Runey; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Gail Olson.

Private service will be held.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family with arrangements.

