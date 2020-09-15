Joyce Elaine Lesar

MOUNT HOREB – Joyce Elaine Lesar, age 91, of Mount Horeb, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

She was born on March 14, 1929, in Madison, Wis. and was the daughter of George and Della (Lease) Beale. Joyce grew up on the east side of Madison and graduated from Madison East High School in 1947.

Joyce met and married Stan Lesar in 1952. They met while both were working at American Scientific Labs where Joyce was a secretary and Stan was a scientist. They lived in Madison and went from a family of two to a family of eight. The Lesars moved outside Mount Horeb (to “the farm”) in 1965. There, they built a life of farming and family with their six children. Their home was filled with art and complete with fantastic sunset views. Joyce and Stan were members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Pine Bluff, and they held their faith close and instilled its values in their children.

Joyce loved to knit and later in life frequented Blackberry Ridge Woolen Mill where she made many friends and created knitting patterns – many she named after grandchildren. She took up weaving, which our family knows through her infamous loom sitting in the middle of the kitchen. Her mittens have kept many hands warm through cold Wisconsin (and beyond) winters – including those of the schoolchildren taught by her daughter-in-law and granddaughter.

Joyce loved nothing more than her family and taught them about fun and hard work. More recently, she frequented grandchildren’s athletic events, concerts, etc., with a smile on her face. She danced at grandchildren’s weddings and gleamed with pride at many graduations. Becoming a great grandma was so special to her. Even though the family spread across the country (and beyond), the values that Joyce and Stan encouraged have kept the family close.

Her exuberant, outgoing personality was known through Dane County, and she rarely forgot a face – or a life story, for that matter. She was an excellent conversationalist who became a confidant for many of her friends and family. We will dearly miss her – she was one of a kind.

Joyce is survived by her six children, David (Sherry) of Whitefish, MT, Timothy (Susan) of Round Lake, NY, Lucia (Peter Schmidt) of Leesburg, VA, Michael of Malibu, CA, Peter (Ellen) and Thomas (Judy), all of Mount Horeb. She is further survived by her beloved 21 grandchildren; 15 precious great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stan; her parents; her brothers, Dave and Herb; several siblings-in-law; and her daughter-in-law, Cheryl Lesar.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s of Pine Bluff Catholic Church, with the Rev. Rick Heilman presiding. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery of Pine Bluff.

Special thanks to Jodi Howard, her friend and caregiver, her beloved friends, the MHHS girls basketball teams across the years, and the BeeHive Homes of Mount Horeb for providing wonderful care for Joyce.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Stan and Joyce Lesar Mt. Horeb High School Scholarship Fund (c/o Peter Lesar, 605 Vicki Lane, Mt. Horeb, WI 53572).

