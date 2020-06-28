Joyce E. Stephenson

ALBANY, Wis. — Joyce E. Stephenson, 87, of Albany, died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville.

Joyce was born on February 9, 1933 in Monroe, the daughter of Willard and Erma (Klitzman) Prisk. She graduated from Monticello High School before marrying Douglas R. Stephenson on October 20, 1951. Joyce farmed with her husband in Albany Township for many years and also worked at the Bank of Albany and Federal Industries. She was a member of Zwingli United Church of Christ in Monticello. She enjoyed being a homemaker and in her younger years traveling with Doug and attending dances as Bluff View in Brodhead and The Ponderosa in McFarland were among her favorite activities.

Joyce is survived by three sons, Terry (Connie), Alan (Darcy), and Daniel Stephenson, all of Albany; six grandchildren, Christopher (Nikki), Jennifer, Jamie (Sara), Troy (Amy), Jonah (Leona), Jedd (Lauren); 14 great grandchildren; and a brother, Wayne (Sharon) Prisk of Monroe. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Doug, on September 4, 2017; grandson, Justin; infant granddaughter, Sara; and an infant brother, Nathan.