Joyce E. Gasser

by Obituaries

Joyce E. Gasser, age 95, passed away on January 27, 2022, at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie, peacefully with her brother at her side.

She was born on November 18, 1926 in the township of Honey Creek, Sauk County, on her family’s farm—Tower Rock Farm. Joyce was the daughter of the late Theodore and Carrie (Lawrenz) Gasser.

Joyce attended schools in the Sauk Prairie area and at the age of 18 moved to Milwaukee to work as a housekeeper/nanny. Joyce later moved to Madison and was employed by the University Hospital as a nursing assistant for many years. Joyce enjoyed housekeeping and took immaculate care of her home in Prairie du Sac, which she treasured. She chose to serve God when she was young and kept that choice in her heart all her life. The Bible and hymns were a comfort to her.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and older sister, Rachel.

She is survived by her brother, Rodney and sister-in-law Carol, nephews William (Alma) Gasser of Prairie du Sac, Richard of Nebraska, Glenn of Green Bay, and niece Cindy (Curt) Pheifer of Appleton, 5 great nephews & 2 great nieces and 5 great-great nephews/nieces.

A service for Joyce will be held on Tuesday, February 1 at Hooverson Funeral Home, in Sauk City at 11:00 am. A visitation will begin at 9:30 am prior to the service.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.