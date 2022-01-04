Joyce D. Fey

by Obituaries

Joyce D. Fey age 92, of Monroe, died Monday, January 3, 2022 at Monroe Health Services.

Joyce was born on February 22, 1929 on the home farm in Clarno Township. After graduating from Monroe High School in 1946, Joyce began working at the Monroe Airport. Joyce was always proud that both she and her sister, Carol, obtained their pilot’s license at a young age. Joyce was married to Robert C. Fey from 1955 until 1980. She worked as a bookkeeper at the Commercial Bank and Kittelsen Law Office for the majority of her working career. She was a long time member of the Monroe United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school and in her retirement years worked in the church office. Joyce was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and the After School Reading club. She enjoyed needlework, embroidering, gardening, doing jigsaw puzzles and was a cat lover. In her later years she took piano lessons.

She is survived by two sisters, Carol Herrli of Brodhead, and Alice Briggs of Orangeville; sister-in-law, Joanne Clark of Monroe; nine nieces and nephews; and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Merlyn Clark; and brothers-in-law, Warner Herrli and Richard Briggs.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the Monroe United Methodist Church with Pastor Jeff Meyer officiating. Interment will follow in East Clarno Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday, January 8, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

A memorial fund will be established in Joyce’s name for the United Methodist Church and the Monroe Woman’s Club Stocking Fund.

The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.