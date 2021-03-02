Joyce C. Kienast

Oregon – Joyce C. Kienast, age 89, of Oregon, passed away on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Willow Pointe Assisted Living.

She was born on Feb. 7, 1932, in Platteville, Wis., the daughter of Ivan Haskins and Hazel (Steinhoff) Haskins.

Joyce graduated from Juneau High School. She married Robert Kienast on Oct. 27, 1951, in Juneau, Wis. Prior to retirement, Joyce worked as a cook for the Oregon School District. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Oregon.

In her free time, Joyce enjoyed gardening and taking care of plants and flowers. She also enjoyed being with her family and liked playing games of all sorts. She enjoyed cooking and when she wasn’t cooking for her family, she was cooking for the kids at the Oregon Schools. She enjoyed watching the Badgers football and basketball games and was a big Packers fan. Joyce loved spending time with her sisters and brother and going places with them. She traveled to see her family and travelled with family, from Virginia to Texas to Mackinaw Island. Joyce was a great mother to Mike and his friends (“her other sons”). She enjoyed dancing and good music.

Joyce is survived by her son, Michael J. Kienast; brother, John Haskins; two sisters, Judy Haskins and Karen Fessler; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by husband, Robert R. Kienast; father, Ivan L. Haskins; and mother, Hazel Anne Elizabeth Haskins.

Services will be private.

