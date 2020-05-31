Joyce Ann (Brandt) Kosbau

Cottage Grove – Joyce Ann (Brandt) Kosbau, age 78, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 29, 2020 following a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer.

She leaves a legacy of grace, humor, humility, faith and love. We will have a permanent hole in our hearts because of her absence, and permanent smiles because of each memory.

Joyce was born October 1, 1941 to Beatrice (Wold) and Chester Brandt. Raised in McFarland, WI, the 4th of 6 children (and one of countless Brandt cousins), Joyce spent her childhood surrounded by laughter and chaos… and loved every minute. She hated wearing shoes. She loved the feel of the grass between her toes. This gift of finding the greatest joy in the simplest blessings continued throughout her life.

Joyce met and married the love of her life, Eugene (Gene) Kosbau, when she was 19 years old. Throughout their 58 years together, they remained a living example of love and commitment, dedication and compassion. They faced everything together, and always with prayer-filled gratitude for the gifts they had been given.

She worked as a professional hairdresser for almost 20 years before settling into her 30+ year career as a bank teller at locations in both Cottage Grove, WI and Grand Rapids, MN, retiring in 2004. Her greatest reward throughout these years was in the people she met and the people she worked with. Many who became life-long friends.

Joyce’s life motto was J.O.Y. (Jesus, others and then yourself… in that order.) She loved Euchre, romance novels, dancing, quilting, finding garage sale treasures, and to laugh, laugh, laugh. She will be forever remembered for that infectious laugh and her twinkling eyes. She was the world’s best listener. Best wife. Best mother. Best friend.

Joyce is survived by her loving husband, Eugene; her children, Keith (Tracy), Kerry (Amy), Tamera (Steven) Schwartzer, and Klinton (Jennifer); Grandchildren, Hannah, Sydney, John, Megan, Nicholas, Logan, Benjamin, Ryder, Reagan and Nikolas; brother Jerald (Nomi) Brandt, sisters Victoria (Richard) Friedeck and Kathy Martin, in-laws Carol Brandt, Wayne & Linda Kosbau and beloved nieces and nephews.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her grandsons, Jackson and Chance Schwartzer; brother Gordon Brandt and sister, Patricia Martinelli.

“I don’t want any tears at my funeral. Tell a story about something crazy I did… and laugh.”

Sincere thanks to everyone who has offered prayers and support throughout this journey.

Thank you to our ever-present and gracious God for the time we were given.

