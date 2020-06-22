Joy Mae Peat Larsen

Joy Mae Peat Larsen, age 76 of Linden, WI, passed away on her birthday, June 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Joy was born on June 20, 1944 in Dodgeville to Bill and Merrilda Stacey. She was a graduate of Iowa-Grant High School. Joy was employed at Lands’ End for 22 years. Her greatest joy was her children and grandchildren. She loved watching them grow and spent as much time with them as she could. The grandchildren always looked forward to their Grandma Joy Day, where she spoiled them with doing whatever they wanted. Joy loved being at home, spending time with the Lord, her sweet dog Abby, and Christmas. She always went out of her way to make Christmas Eve an extraordinary event for her family. There weren’t many garage sales or thrift stores that she hasn’t hit. You could also guarantee that she got the best price. Joy enjoyed the variety of trips she took with her best friend and sister Phyllis, which involved lots of shopping, pie and ice cream cones. Joy could always count on her brother Joe to help her in whatever it was she needed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Merrilda Stacey, her stepfather, Wally Scott, precious son, Ronnie, her beloved husband, Bob, her sweet siste,r Phyllis Reddell, brother-in-law, Roger Reddell, and nephew, Scott Reddell.

Joy is survived by her son, Michael (Gina) Peat of Cobb and their children, Derek, Malery, and Brady, her daughter, Stacie (Kent) Dailey of Montfort and their children, Bryce and Dru, her step-daugher, Darlene (Corey) Palzkill of Mineral Point and their son Cooper, and her special brother Joe (Trudy) Scott of Linden. Joy will always treasure her prayer partner and soul sister, Linda Murphy and amazing friend and neighbor, Norma Baker. She adored her special nieces, Janny Welsh, Teresa Wepking, and Tonya Hirsch, as well as many other relatives and friends.

Joy was the strongest and sweetest woman you could possibly meet. She courageously battled her lung disease, while still making sure her family and friends were well taken care of. She put her loved ones in front of herself. Her strength and endurance in life was unmatched. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Friday, June 26, 202 at the Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home in Dodgeville.

Pastor Marilyn Brewer will officiate with burial in the Linden Cemetery.

A visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning at 1:00 P.M. with the number of socially distanced visitors in the funeral home monitored to due to Covid-19.

In lieu of flowers, memorials will be made to Joy’s favorite charities.

