MADISON-Joy A. Koth, age 69, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020.

She was born on June 13, 1950, in Green Bay, the daughter of Frank and Willamine (Vetter) LaMere.

Joy worked for Wisconsin Bell, which became AT&T, for over 35 years. She loved traveling and camping with family and friends and spending her winters in Florida. Joy enjoyed cheering on her kids at all of their sporting events. She became an avid Milwaukee Brewers fan later in life and loved to tailgate. She was famous for her lemon poppy seed cake and strawberry jam. An avid gardener and the family handyman, she was happiest with a gardening tool or hammer in her hands. She was a wonderful grandma and enjoyed caring for her grand-dogs. Her generous heart, quick wit and carefree nature impacted everyone who met her. She will be truly missed by all of those who knew her.

Joy is survived by her husband, Larry; daughters, Lauren (Zach) Thorne and Terri (Mike, Lucas and Josie) Alm; son, Erin Koth; granddaughter, Alyssa Krause; father, Frank; sisters, Nan (Jim) Headrick, Beth (Don) Kleczewski and Lisa (Kos) Kosbab; and brothers, Paul (Karen) LaMere, Bruce LaMere and Tim LaMere.

She was preceded in death by mother, Willamine.

This was a sudden and unexpected loss; the family would like to thank Joy and Larry’s neighbors and the EMTs who were with her in her final moments. They would also like to thank everyone near and far for their support during this difficult time.

There will be a small private visitation and a life celebration will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that any contributions be made to The Goodman Community Center or local food bank of choice.

