Jovell D Richard

by Obituaries

Jovell Richard, 45, of Lone Rock, Wisconsin died unexpectedly on Friday, November 19, 2021 at the Richland Hospital.

He was born on June 25, 1976 in Chicago, Illinois the son of Walter and Adele (Rogers) Richard.

Jovell is survived by his brother Don Richard of Phoenix; many other relatives and friends.

Jovell was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Adele and two sisters Marty and Gina Richard.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.