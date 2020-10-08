Joshua Michael Maier

Site staff by Site staff

Joshua Michael Maier, 29, passed away on October 5, 2020 in Madison, Wisconsin with his family by his side.

Josh gave the gift of life as he was an organ donor. He was born on April 20, 1991 in Deadwood, South Dakota. He grew up in Prairie Du Sac, Wisconsin.

Josh is survived by his parents Mitch and Sandy Maier; his brother, Adrian (Kristin) Maier; his sisters, Lauren Maier and Marissa Kramer, and his four nephews.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, LaVerne and Betty Maier and Fred and Doris Steeves.

Josh served time in the U.S. Army National Guard. He was currently working as an electrician apprentice.

Josh will be remembered for his funny sense of humor. He was a kind-hearted, giving person who was a great friend. He loved to draw, play guitar, watch funny animal videos, and play with his nephews who adored him.

A celebration of life will be determined at a later date.